TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $448.77

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 448.77 ($5.51) and traded as low as GBX 379.50 ($4.66). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 382 ($4.69), with a volume of 679,628 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 408.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 447.97. The company has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4.17.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from TR Property Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.30. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. TR Property Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Sarah-Jane Curtis bought 4,772 shares of TR Property Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £19,899.24 ($24,413.25).

About TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY)

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.