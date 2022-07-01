Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,300 shares, a drop of 77.0% from the May 31st total of 792,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 303.8 days.

Shares of TOSBF opened at $42.14 on Friday. Toshiba has a one year low of $34.87 and a one year high of $46.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.04.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems and Solutions, Infrastructure Systems and Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail and Printing Solutions, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.