Tornado Cash (TORN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.10 Million

Tornado Cash (TORN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $22.32 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can now be purchased for $20.30 or 0.00104811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00184095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00658904 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00087157 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016056 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,795 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

