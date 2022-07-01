Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,848 shares during the quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SUSC opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.04. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.