Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,968,000. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.7% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 189,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 105,048 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.
SCHX opened at $44.66 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $57.49.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
