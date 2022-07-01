Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $4.27 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.8% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 350,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.68. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

