Toncoin Price Tops $1.15 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Toncoin has traded up 4% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00005608 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $5.35 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00179963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 52.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00815108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00086275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015261 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

