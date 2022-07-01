Tokes Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKS)

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. Tokes has a market cap of $3.20 million and $1.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tokes has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official website is multichain.ventures. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

