Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $170.00 million-$175.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $183.61 million.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $210.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 11,387.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 95,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 19,659 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,571 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

