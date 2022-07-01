Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $1,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,007,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,387,976.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,162,000.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,154,200.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $1,133,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $1,134,800.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $1,089,600.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $1,126,400.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $1,217,400.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $1,208,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $1,131,400.00.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.81. The company had a trading volume of 794,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,887. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.18 and a 12 month high of $82.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.62. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 193.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 96,795 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 909.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 38,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

