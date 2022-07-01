Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $53,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.92.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded down $3.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $539.37. 10,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,739. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $540.08 and its 200 day moving average is $571.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

