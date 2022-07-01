Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.82. Approximately 17,459 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 907,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $735.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

