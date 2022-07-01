TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Short Interest Update

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the May 31st total of 2,010,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,452 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXMD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.

Shares of TherapeuticsMD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,948. The company has a market cap of $88.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.10. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $62.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.34.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($4.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.50) by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $19.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($5.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TherapeuticsMD will post -7.51 EPS for the current year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile (Get Rating)

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.