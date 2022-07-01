THEKEY (TKY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $180,857.00

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 1st. THEKEY has a market cap of $545,657.84 and approximately $180,857.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, THEKEY has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000478 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000329 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

THEKEY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

