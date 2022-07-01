The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Decreased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,732,814 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,620,584 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up approximately 2.5% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 10.67% of Trade Desk worth $3,582,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.94.

TTD stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.91. The company had a trading volume of 80,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,135. The company has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.34. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.39 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

