The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 133.8% in June

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,600 shares, an increase of 133.8% from the May 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 21.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HYB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.87. The company had a trading volume of 94,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,005. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11. The New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 8.58%.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

