The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,038,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 453,175 shares during the quarter. Mosaic makes up about 0.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.55% of Mosaic worth $135,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.44.

NYSE MOS traded down $1.07 on Friday, hitting $46.16. 148,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,806,444. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average is $53.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is 8.50%.

In other Mosaic news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $2,075,244.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,039 shares of company stock worth $6,499,395 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

