The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $18.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAC. StockNews.com raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Edward C. Coppola acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Macerich by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,123,000 after purchasing an additional 239,564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Macerich by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 287,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Macerich by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 477,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,944 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Macerich by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. Macerich has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

