The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 98,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,368,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,548,000 after purchasing an additional 702,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,603,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSXMK traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.33. 3,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,988. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.13.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $378,850 over the last ninety days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

