The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Insider Sells $334,000.80 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HSY opened at $215.16 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $231.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $326.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.43.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 46.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hershey by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.00.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

