The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€34.00” Price Target for AXA (EPA:CS)

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) received a €34.00 ($36.17) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.55% from the stock’s previous close.

CS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.45) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($30.85) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on AXA in a report on Thursday.

Shares of EPA:CS traded down €0.29 ($0.31) during trading on Thursday, hitting €22.00 ($23.40). 3,699,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($29.46). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.41.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

