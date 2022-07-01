The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 price objective on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut Oracle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $69.87 on Monday. Oracle has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,405,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,873,884 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.