The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €57.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) received a €57.00 ($60.64) price target from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($65.96) price objective on shares of Basf in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €88.00 ($93.62) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Baader Bank set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Basf in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on Basf in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of BAS stock opened at €41.53 ($44.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €41.08 ($43.70) and a fifty-two week high of €69.52 ($73.96). The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €56.13.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

