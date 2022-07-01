The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,600 ($19.63) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,000 ($12.27).

Shares of LON GOG opened at GBX 1,580 ($19.38) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,176.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 862.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Go-Ahead Group has a 1-year low of GBX 450.60 ($5.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,668 ($20.46). The company has a market cap of £682.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

About The Go-Ahead Group (Get Rating)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides road and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, UK Rail, and International Rail. The company offers bus operation services; and rail replacement, sub-leasing of rolling stock, maintenance and cleaning, and other contracted services.

