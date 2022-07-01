The Force Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $4.02 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00012059 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009181 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00208215 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000374 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.