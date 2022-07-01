The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Community Financial by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Community Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

NASDAQ TCFC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.88. 970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,358. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $208.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

