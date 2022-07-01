Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $113.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.44% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.45.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $102.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.62 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis Warfield purchased 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

