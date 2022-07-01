Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $175.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $190.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the stock’s previous close.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.58.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $153.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $149.10 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $141.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.8% during the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $188,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 28,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

