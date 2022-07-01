Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lifted by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 515 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 46 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 990 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tesla from $1,150.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $673.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $697.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.46 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $754.84 and its 200-day moving average is $889.45.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.