Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,918,804,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Tesla by 38,084.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,578,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,309,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,579 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Tesla by 3,344.9% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 616,255 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $659,544,000 after purchasing an additional 598,366 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $883.92.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $673.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $754.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $889.45. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.46 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

