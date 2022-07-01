Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 128.6% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TEZNY shares. Societe Generale cut Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.20 ($6.60) to €6.80 ($7.23) in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.00 ($7.45) to €6.60 ($7.02) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €6.50 ($6.91) to €6.60 ($7.02) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from €7.80 ($8.30) to €9.00 ($9.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.51. 11,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,259. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 12 month low of $21.13 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.09.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.