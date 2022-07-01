Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Update

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 83.7% from the May 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:TS opened at $25.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. Tenaris has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $34.76.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.09%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from €8.20 ($8.72) to €8.80 ($9.36) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,823,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,152,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,180 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,132,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaris by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,715,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,787,000 after acquiring an additional 707,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,527,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,853,000 after acquiring an additional 282,688 shares in the last quarter. 8.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.