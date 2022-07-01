Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 282.4% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TDF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,959. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.22. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

Get Templeton Dragon Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,552,000 after buying an additional 334,629 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter worth $52,537,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 469,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 39,380 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 57,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Templeton Dragon Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.