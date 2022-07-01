Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $244.33

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $244.33 and last traded at $249.99, with a volume of 249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $245.85.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.92.

Get Teleflex alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.58 and its 200-day moving average is $311.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9.7% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $2,033,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter worth $51,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 11,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.