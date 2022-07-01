Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Tecsys stock opened at C$33.49 on Friday. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$24.92 and a twelve month high of C$61.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$29.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$487.71 million and a P/E ratio of 124.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57.

Get Tecsys alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCS. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$57.60.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, with a total value of C$48,715.68. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,192.80.

About Tecsys (Get Rating)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tecsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.