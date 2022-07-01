Tecsys Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of TSE TCS opened at C$33.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$487.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.35. Tecsys has a 52 week low of C$24.92 and a 52 week high of C$61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Tecsys from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tecsys in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$54.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Tecsys from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.60.

In other Tecsys news, Director Kathleen M. Miller purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,715.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at C$81,192.80.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

