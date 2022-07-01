TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Holdings Boosted by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. TechTarget accounts for 1.9% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.84% of TechTarget worth $20,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,428,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,610,000 after acquiring an additional 465,417 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 307,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,805,000 after acquiring an additional 180,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 399.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after acquiring an additional 142,094 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 310,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after acquiring an additional 137,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter valued at $10,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

TechTarget stock opened at $65.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 6.91 and a quick ratio of 6.91. TechTarget, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.83 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.99.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The information services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.33 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

