TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
TeamViewer stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $19.15.
About TeamViewer (Get Rating)
