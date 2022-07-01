Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,668 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Target makes up 1.2% of Riverview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.

NYSE:TGT opened at $141.23 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.14. The company has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock worth $14,055,746 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

