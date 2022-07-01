Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Holdings Trimmed by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,659 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $17,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Target by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $162,042,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $140.65. 49,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

