T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.16. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 10,990,860 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38. The company has a market cap of $29.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.53.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. T2 Biosystems had a negative net margin of 194.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,278.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTOO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 23,473 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 760,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 245,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in T2 Biosystems by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 110,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

