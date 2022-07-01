Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.51

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.45 ($0.01). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 219,860 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 25.77, a quick ratio of 25.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £2.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86.

In other news, insider Anil Thadani acquired 500,000 shares of Symphony International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($306,710.83).

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

