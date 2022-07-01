Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Up 327.9% in June

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,500 shares, an increase of 327.9% from the May 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZPTAF opened at $7.04 on Friday. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.027 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 3.83%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZPTAF. National Bankshares raised shares of Surge Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Surge Energy from C$12.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Surge Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.