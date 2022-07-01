Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STRE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. (NYSE:STREGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

STRE stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 106.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 514,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,028,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the first quarter worth $568,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III in the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 6.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 410,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 24,796 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III by 23.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 9,317 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Company III, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the technology sector focused on internet, consumer, media, and similar businesses.

