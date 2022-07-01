Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Up 60.7% in June

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the May 31st total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUPGF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. 33,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,539. Superior Gold has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.66.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

