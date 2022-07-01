Super Zero Protocol Trading 10.2% Higher This Week (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 30th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $37.57 million and $1.04 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000514 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,091.04 or 0.05365064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00074821 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 620,731,634 coins and its circulating supply is 359,075,305 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

