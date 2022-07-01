SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Short Interest Update

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SSY remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,756. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. SunLink Health Systems has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $3.33.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 22.48%.

In other SunLink Health Systems news, CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 543,343 shares in the company, valued at $559,643.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.59% of SunLink Health Systems worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

