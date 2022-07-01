Sumokoin Reaches Market Cap of $936,524.24 (SUMO)

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. Sumokoin has a market cap of $936,524.24 and approximately $17,227.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00582245 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1,354.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000350 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 52,548,111 coins and its circulating supply is 45,848,111 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sumokoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.