Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sumitomo Chemical stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. 17,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. Sumitomo Chemical has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Sumitomo Chemical (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemical had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in the petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polymethyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

