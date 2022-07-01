Successful Portfolios LLC Sells 31 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Successful Portfolios LLC lessened its position in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Elevance Health by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELV traded down $8.62 on Friday, reaching $473.96. 9,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,094. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $490.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.16%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

About Elevance Health (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

